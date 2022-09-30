Notte Bianca will return tomorrow, October 1, after a two hear hiatus, with over 50 events scattered throughout Valletta with multidisciplinary performances ranging across various artforms, including dance, artistic installations, music and theatre.

This year’s programme of events includes various local and international acts, with names such as Freddie Portelli, ManaTapu, Tribali, Fakawi, Marisa D’Amato and Marty Rivers, Versatile Brass, Klinsmann, The Mel Collective feat. Matthew James and Karin D, and the headliners for this year’s main stage, The Kolors.

Since these events will all be happening the same time, Festivals Malta has organised the performances within different routes so that audiences can easily find events which interest them most. This year’s routes are The Kids Route, The Alternative Route, The Classics Route, The Music Route, The Red Route, The Dance Route and The Theatre Route. A map with all the routes and the events within them is available at https://bit.ly/3CkwazR

In order to mitigate traffic congestions the public is highly recommend to use public transport, which as of October 1 will be free of charge. The Tal-Linja Card still needs to be presented upon boarding. Malta Public Transport will also be increasing public transportation frequency after 11pm, with special bus routes specifically created for Notte Bianca. One can find the special night routes schedule here: www.festivals.mt/post/be-prepared-for-notte-bianca

The ferry service from Sliema and Three Cities to and from Valletta will also be operating with extended hours until 2am.

Those who still want to travel with their personal vehicle should take note that access to Valletta will not be possible after 9.30am on Saturday. The public can only access Valletta by car through the ringroad. However Transport Malta recommends that those travelling with their own vehicles, make use of the Park and Ride facilities since parking close to Valletta is very limited.

Valletta residents will, however, have full access to the capital city including parking upon presentation of their ID card, with the exception of St Paul’s Street, which will not be accessible by anyone throughout Notte Bianca. Transport Malta officials will be available on site for traffic management.

Special arrangements have also been made for people with special needs. Those who have the blue badge can park in a dedicated parking area in South Street.

For more information about Notte Bianca, visit www.festivals.mt/nb.