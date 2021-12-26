The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta continues to reach out to the community, by visiting homes and organisations to extend its festive greetings and to show solidarity by presenting them with festive cakes (panettone).

Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta, recently presented these cakes to Philip Michael Chircop, founder president of Nanniet Malta, at its offices in Gżira.

Imam Atif highlighted the importance of serving our elderly parents and grandparents.

He said: “Guiding towards the kind treatment of parents, God says in the Holy Quran: ‘Show kindness to parents. If one of them attain old age with thee or both of them, never say unto them any word expressive of disgust nor rebuke them, nor be tough or harsh or coarse to them, but always address them with kind, gentle and excellent speech. And lower to them the wing of humility out of tenderness (17:24-25)’.”

The word used for “excellent speech” in the Arabic language, is a very profound word which means to always speak with your parents in a highly esteemed, dignified, respectful and unique manner.

It also means to always treat them with extreme honour, dignity and courtesy.