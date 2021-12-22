The New Choral Singers are presenting a service of festive choral masterpieces, old and new, and seasonal readings at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on December 22 and 23 at 7.30pm.

They will be accompanied by organist Wayne Marshall and conducted by Mauro Farrugia.

No reservation is required and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. A retiring collection will be held in aid of the cathedral.

In line with the current health protocol, an approved COVID-19 vaccine certificate needs to be presented at the door and masks are to be worn throughout the service. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied at all times.

For more information about the choir, visit www.thenewchoralsingers.com.