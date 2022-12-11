The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Malta visited Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi and presented some gifts to the residents ahead of the festive season.

Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Malta, together with community officials, presented the gift hampers to the home’s director, Fr Martin Micallef, and its administrator Nadine Camilleri Cassano. Fr Micallef thanked the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community on behalf of the residents for the nice gesture of solidarity.