Frankfurt, Germany

The German city is usually dismissed as a boring business city. However, come Christmas, it is transformed into a magical space – specifically in the historic quarter around Romerburg and Paulsplatz, where a huge Christmas market is set up. The market has a long history – in the 14th century, mystery plays were already being performed in the area. Nowadays, it has grown to attract millions of visitors – all eager to sample the market’s specialities, including marzipan and quetschemannchen, which are figures made of prunes and nuts. This is probably the best Christmas market in Europe – such is the expertise of the organisers that they have also organised traditional Christmas markets in Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham.

Salzburg, Austria

The hometown of The Sound of Music – and Mozart – puts on a show at Christmas, with pretty little market stalls, renditions of Silent Night and plenty of fairy lights. The focus at this market is quality rather than quantity – so most stalls feature handmade Christmas gifts rather than mass-produced ones. And given the musical heritage, there are free concerts every day.

Prague, Czech Republic

The old town square in Prague.

The setting is postcard-pretty – on one side of the Prague Christmas market are the 14th century spires of Our Lady Before Tyn and on the other, the city’s famous astronomical clock. And in between, plenty of festive cheer – from gifts such as traditional glass baubles to fresh pancakes, fatty sausages and litres of svarak, the local take on mulled wine.

Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg’s amusement park is transformed into a Christmas market.

During Christmas, Gothenburg’s famous amusement park – Liseberg – is transformed into an open-air market featuring Santa in his wooden workshop, rides, a spectacular half-hour ice show and plenty of smoked reindeer and glogg, which is Scandinavian mulled wine.

Talinn, Estonia

Many consider the Christmas market in Talinn as among the best in Europe – and indeed, it is stunning. Set in the heart of this medieval town, the market is set against a backdrop of rooftops dusted with snow – tens of wooden stalls sell handmade wreaths and local craft such as sheepskin rugs. And for entertainment, cue dance troupes, bell ringers, brass bands and Estonia’s biggest Christmas tree, which has been set up each year since 1441.