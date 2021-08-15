Republic Street in Victoria, leading to the cathedral, has been decorated for the feast of Santa Marija being celebrated today. Although external festivities have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the external festivities committee decided to put up some street decorations to create a festive mood.

The façade of the Leone Philharmonic Society premises, in Republic Street, has also been decorated as in normal times.

Meanwhile, members of the Għaqda Armar Santa Marija have worked on new decorations for street pedestals that are put up in the Cathedral Square.

The decorations are designed and sculpted in clay by Manwel Grech and gilded in gold by members of the society.

The statues erected on the pedestals are biblical figures, including Jahel, Esther, Deborah and Ruth. The statues are the work of Aaron Camilleri Cauchi.

Gilbert Haber (left) and Manwel Grech working on the new decorations.