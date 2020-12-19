Esplora has launched its festive season calendar of events and announced that children between the ages of 0 to 15 may enter for free in December and January.

The interactive science centre is hosting various Christmas-related workshops for all the family. These include Light Up Your Christmas (ages: 4+), where one can create his/her own Christmas decorations or even create a light-up card to send to a special someone. One can also use maths to create Christmas decorations during the Make a Snowflake Station (ages: 4+).

Among its science shows, the spectacular 12 Days of Christmas (ages: 5+) gives a scientific twist to the famous A Christmas Carol and is full of colourful reactions, music and mind-boggling demonstrations.

Another show, Electrobuzz! (ages: 8+), will help visitors explore the wonders of electricity. The audience will learn how to harness nature’s electricity, learn about circuits and how electricity is generated.

Wonders of the Night Sky: Christmas Edition at the Planetarium (ages: 3+) is a live show where one can check what the astronauts are up to on the International Space Station. Visitors will also ‘travel’ into the night sky as it can be seen on Christmas Eve.

Last but not least, a Christmas Science Advent Calendar was produced. The calendar includes various activities for which both children and adults can use their imagination to create something special. Children are encouraged to take photos of their creations and keep them until the end as on December 25, Esplora has a special gift in store for participants. The calendar may be accessed from: http://esplora.org.mt/christmas-science-advent-calendar/.

Esplora’s next Autism Friendly Hours will be held tomorrow between 9am and noon. The weekly schedule at Esplora may be accessed via: http://esplora.org.mt/week-schedule. Opening hours may be accessed here: https://esplora.org.mt/opening-hours/.