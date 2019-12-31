The festive season does not diminish but highlights the shocking revelations of justice denied that have been unfolding over the past few weeks, Occupy Justice said.

The organisation said the year should end with a firework of arrests by the police of all the main suspects.

These included Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for being the most corrupt prime minister in the country’s history, for protecting his criminal, corrupt friends to the detriment of the citizens of Malta, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, for plotting the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia together with businessman Yorgen Fenech, and former minister Konrad Mizzi, for opening a company in Panama with the intention of taking kickbacks from government contracts.

Other people who should be arrested included Brian Tonna, for opening offshore companies on behalf of politically-exposed persons, facilitating money laundering, taking a loan from the chief of staff of Joseph Muscat, and hiding the identity of who really owned Egrant, at the time of the Panama Papers revelations and Karl Cini for being his accomplice.

The police should also arrest Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar for being the most useless commissioner in the history of Malta, and for his failure to investigate any of the corruption reports that were brought to his attention and Attorney General Peter Grech, who forgot that his primary job was not to be the lawyer of the government, but to defend the people, and to make sure that the police force was its their job, and that the court of law protected all citizens.

They should also arrest Neville Gafa for the visa scandals and for being the direct link between Castille and Mr Schembri since his resignation, minister Chris Cardona for lying under oath and minister Owen Bonnici for colluding with the Prime Minister, and for hiding information he had the duty to report.

The organisation said that the only trip all the people mentioned should be allowed to take should be to the police headquarters and should end in prison.

“This is our nation, this is our home, and we are the people. We expect better, we deserve better, we demand better.”