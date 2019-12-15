The QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Group distributed gifts, including toys, motorised cars, mobiles, tablets and PlayStations, to 17 children receiving treatment for chronic or life-threatening diseases at Mater Dei Hospital’s Oncology Centre and Paediatric Ward. It was the third year running that this year’s edition of the group distributed such Christmas gifts under the Make a Zanzi Wish initiative.

Staff members, accompanied by President Emeri­tus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and singers Michela Pace and Owen Leuellen, visited the sick children to express their solidarity in their time of suffering.

Miller Group also donated 50 reading books to the Paediatric Ward, which will be given to patients on Christmas Day.