A Muslim community visited the residents of St Vincent De Paul care facility on Saturday, presenting them gifts for Christmas.

"We must take good care of them [our elderly] and always be grateful for everything they have given us", said Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The Muslim Community, whose motto is 'Love for All, Hatred for None' presented festive hampers to the residents.

The staff members welcomed the gesture of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and briefed them about the services being offered to the residents.

"The elderly are an integral part of our society, they are our parents, and therefore it is important to take care of them, as they took care of us when we were children," said Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif.

The imam chats with one of the residents at St Vincent De Paul. Photo: The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

“One who is not grateful to people is not grateful to God either," he added, quoting the prophet Muhammad.

The Imam stressed the importance of regular visits to parents and the elderly, advising to spend time with them, say kind and gentle words to them and show them love and compassion.