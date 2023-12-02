Donning Santa hats and not much else except their swimwear, Grand Hotel Excelsior employees and several other brave souls will be taking the plunge tomorrow, December 3, to raise money for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

This is the 13th consecutive year — bar one when the pandemic hit — that the Santa Swim is being organised, under the patronage of the President of Malta.

The swimmers will be cheered on by a 30-piece Police Force band, while the less brave can tuck into mince pies and sip mulled wine and enjoy the festive spirit.

Hotel general manger Norbert Grixti said: “This is an event we all look forward to. Each year, we have people who come and swim around the harbour under the protection of the AFM patrol boats; there are those who simply jump in and quickly scurry out of the water, while others play a friendly water polo game inside the hotel marina.”

The swim is open to the public and registration for those wishing to take part in this year’s event will take place at the hotel lobby at 9am. Those taking part will automatically be in with a chance to win a two-night luxury stay at the Grand Hotel Excelsior.

President George Vella and his wife are expected to arrive at 10.30am, and after the national anthem is played, everyone will head to the water’s edge where the fun begins.