The number of people registering for work in October stood at 1,666, decreasing by 6.9% when compared to the same month in 2018.

The National Statistics Office said that data provided by Jobsplus for October indicated that the registered unemployed dropped among all age groups, with the exception of those younger than 24.

Those registering for work for between 21 and 52 weeks and those registering for more than one year, decreased when compared to the October 2018 levels. The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 12 when compared to the previous year, reaching 220. Males accounted for 71.8% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 19.1% and 38.4% respectively.