The number of people registering for work in December stood at 1,642, dropping by 7% when compared to the same month in 2018.

The National Statistics Office said that data provided by Jobsplus for December showed that the number of registered unemployed dropped among all age groups, with the exception of those aged 24 years or under.

Those registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those registering for more than one year, decreased with the largest decrease being recorded among those registering for more than one year.

On the other hand, those who had been registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks increased when compared to the same month in 2018.

The number of registrants with a disability increased by one when compared to the previous year, reaching 226. Males accounted for 71.2% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 19.7% and 39.8% respectively.