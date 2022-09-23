There were 922 people registering for employment in August, 520 fewer than in the same month in 2021, the National Statistics Office said.

Quoting data provided by Jobsplus, the NSO said figures indicated that registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both men and women.

Men accounted for 70.7% of total registrants while women accounted for the remaining 29.3%.

The number of people who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased when compared to the same month in 2021

A higher drop was recorded among those who were registering for work for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability registering for work in August decreased by 52 when compared to the previous year, reaching 215. Men accounted for 77.2% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 20.9% and 41.5%, respectively.