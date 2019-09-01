Registered unemployed figures dipped in July when compared to 12 months prior, new data published on Monday indicated.

There were 1,654 people registered for work last month, Jobsplus data revealed. The figure was 9.5 per cent lower than that in July 2018.

JobsPlus figures showed that registered unemployed dropped among all age groups except for the under 20s, where the number of applicants rose by five, and that declines were registered irrespective of how long applicants had been registered as unemployed. The largest decline was among those registered for more than one year.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers. 18.4 per cent of men and 37.9 per cent of women on the register sought that kind of work.

