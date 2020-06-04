No new cases of coronavirus were detected on Wednesday, after 892 tests were carried out.

It brings to 37 the number of people who have the virus, after 576 recoveries and nine deaths.

The announcement comes a day before most of the coronavirus restrictions currently in place, are lifted.

But on Thursday, unions representing teachers and workers said people who were vulnerable should not return to work, contrary to the prime minister's stance.

