There were fewer accidents in the first quarter of this year when compared to the same period last year, according to official data.

The National Statistics Office said there were 2,864 reported traffic accidents during the period, 14.7% less than the same period in 2020.

Most - 1,023, or 35.7% - were in the northern harbour district. Casualties decreased by 0.3% to 305.

Eighty one people - 52 drivers, 13 passengers and 16 pedestrians/cyclists/other - were grievously injured. The injuries suffered by a woman, who was hit by a car, proved fatal. There had been two fatalities in the same period in 2020.

The majority of those grievously injured were men (77.8). Most of the casualties (60%) involved persons in the 26 to 59 age bracket.

Eleven cyclists were involved in accidents, with three suffering grievous injuries.

The highest number of road traffic casualties were registered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with 50 casualties each, while the highest number of road traffic accidents occurred on Wednesday with 464 cases or 16.2% of the total.

Most accidents (684 or 23.9%) took place between 9am and 11.59am.

The highest incidence of road traffic accidents was registered in Birkirkara with 211 cases, followed by Qormi and Naxxar, with 169 and 135 cases respectively.

Għasri and San Lawrenz reported just one accident each, while two accidents were reported in Senglea.