The number of registered unemployed in February 2023 decreased by 84 people over the same month in 2022, according to the National Statistics Office.

The number was also 31 lower than in January.

The NSO said in a statement that the number of registered people with a disability decreased by 23 over the same period in 2022.

Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups; except for registrants aged 30 to 44.

Clerical support jobs were the most common occupations sought by the registered unemployed.