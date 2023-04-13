Feyenoord took a step towards the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Roma in the first leg of the two teams’ last eight clash.

Netherlands midfielder Mats Wieffer gave Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord a slender lead to take to Rome with a sumptuous volley nine minutes after the break at Rotterdam’s De Kuip stadium.

The 23-year-old’s third goal of the season was just enough for the Dutch outfit to see off Roma in a rematch of last season’s Conference League final which was won by the Italians.

