The Fgura Local Council has objected to a planning control application to construct a cul-de-sac through an area currently occupied by a private garden.

It warned the Planning Authority that the proposal would increase building mass in an area known to be archeologically sensitive.

The application, which has been recommended for approval by the PA case officer, proposes the construction of a cul-de-sac to be accessed from Triq l-Isponsun, right through a sizable green area.

The application has attracted objections from residents and NGOs, including that of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, himself a former mayor of Fgura.

An aerial view of the green area

“The zone is one of the few green spaces left in Fgura, even as the locality has a serious lack of green open spaces. I agree with the local council’s detailed opinion and object to this application,” Camilleri said in his representation.

'Superintendence of Cultural Heritage overlooks finds'

The council said that significant archeological finds had been made in the area and expressed surprise that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had overlooked this.

“In documents published by the Heritage Planning Unit there are clear indications that the zone is archeologically sensitive,” the council said in a press release.

“In the 1940’s priceless Punic tombs had been found just a few metres away from the proposed development, with research also suggesting that the dwellings and open area date back to the 19th century.

“The council is surprised that the SCH has said the zone has no heritage value, while in the same breath admit that no visits have been made to the site and decisions were based solely on photographs in its possession.”

The council said it has written to the Environment Minister to declare the zone a green enclave area and have it preserved due to the limited open spaces in the locality.

“We appeal to the authorities involved to be sensitive to the needs of the community in Fgura and refrain from burdening the community further while protecting the history of our locality,” the council said.

The proposed block plan for the new development, with the proposed cul de sac splitting the plot

Garages, maisonettes, apartments planned for site

The parcel of land is also subject to a planning application that seeks to demolish the existing dwellings, and construct 209 basement garages, 23 maisonettes, 69 apartments and 17 penthouses.

The case, applied for by Laura Bugeja, shares the same architect, Ruben Sciortino, as the cul-de-sac application.

The masterplan for the proposed mega development, occupying much of the parcel of land between Triq il-Pluviera, Triq l-Isponsun, Triq Kent and Triq Mater Boni Consili, shows that the proposed cul-de-sac would effectively split the land in two and take up the majority of the open space, leaving a small parcel of vegetation on Triq Kent.

According to a block plan and photographic survey of the vegetation in the open space carried out by the applicant, there are 56 trees, shrubs and plants in the area, including carob, cypress, yucca, evergreen, fig, bamboo, citrus, olive and pine trees.

The case is still in its screening process and has yet to receive a formal recommendation from the PA.