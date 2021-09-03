Upgrading and regeneration work at the Pjazza Patri Redent Gauci Garden in Fgura has been completed, following a €40,000 investment by the town's local council.

This was announced by mayor Pierre Dalli, speaking at the garden on Friday in the presence of Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Local Government Minister José Herrera.

“This investment goes to our residents, families and their young children, to provide them a safe place to spend their free time and enjoy nature,” he said.

Dalli noted that Fgura, population 14,000, was a densely populated locality and said that the garden is the most unique open green space available for residents to enjoy.

Rubber flooring in the children's area, planting of 200 shrubs and trees and installation of CCTV cameras were a few of the works carried out at the garden Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The regeneration project started back in November 2020 during the pandemic. Embellishment works included landscaping, installing security cameras around the garden and adding rubber flooring to the play area.

Ambjent Malta planted 200 trees and shrubs in the garden.

The investment also includes the installation of 10 new benches, with each one dedicated to NGOs and organisations that are involved in Fgura and played a part in the regeneration project.

Speaking at the event, Farrugia praised the local council for its work.

“This is a beautiful project which residents and others will enjoy - a small project, but one of the many environmental projects which are increasing in different localities," he said.

The minister encouraged local councils to focus more on green projects to improve residents' quality of life.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Local Council Minister Jose Herrera on Friday Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Planning Authority funds, as well as afforestation projects by Ambjent Malta and Greenserv were available to councils, Farrugia said.

Local Councils Minister Herrera said that the project combined environmental considerations with recreational and community ones.

"Malta has completely transformed in the past 100 years, and now more than ever, we need such green urbanisation plans and work to provide a greener environment for our families," he said.