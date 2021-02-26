The Fgura local council is calling for restrictions on the sale of mollusc poison, condemning attempts to harm feral cat communities in the locality.

Councillor Adrian Tanti, who oversees animal welfare in the locality, told Times of Malta that earlier this week snail repellent was found in Triq Sardinella and Triq Kent in an area where feeders leave food for a number of stray cats known to live there.

“We are disappointed to learn that there are people who are willing to harm animals by spreading poison in the community and consequently killing innocent creatures,” the council said in a statement.

“It is worth remembering that the law stipulates that similar offences are punishable through fines and prison sentences.”

The council is calling for stricter control on the sale of snail poison and proposes it is sold upon presentation of an identification document.

Tanti said that the council had a number of programs for feral cats, including a neutering trap and release scheme and grants for cats to receive vaccinations and vet care.

“It’s callous to see people resorting to such barbaric behaviour, particularly when we have been taking steps to ethically control the population and make sure they are healthy,” Tanti said.

“It’s also upsetting for the feeders, who put time and care into looking after these creatures, to find them deceased this way. We need to raise awareness and take steps to prevent this abuse.”

Produces in the form of blue pellets, snail poison typically contains metaldehyde, which is highly poisonous to cats and dogs if ingested. The poison affects the nervous system and can lead to uncontrollable muscle spasms and organ failure.

Additionally, such pellets are often coated with sugar or molasses to attract snails and slugs, causing dogs and cats to attempt to eat them as well.

The council is also urging anybody with information about people who may be spreading snail poison to provide the information to the police.