The BOV Challenge League is up and running again for another season and after two matchdays, seven teams remain unbeaten, four of whom have been perfect so far with wins out of both matches.

Last season, Fgura United were top of the table in the opening weeks of the campaign and this time around, the side coached by Kevin Vella are the fourth of the perfect teams with the only thing separating them from the top position being goal difference.

This season, Fgura have beaten St Andrews 2-0 on opening day and Tarxien Rainbows 1-0 last weekend.

Asked about their derby win over Tarxien – a late victory credited to a 90th-minute goal from Michael Gatt – Vella believes his side’s preparation led to a deserved win.

“The league is still in early stages, but we’ve won two good matches,” he told the Times of Malta.

