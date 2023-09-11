During the 1st-3rd of September, Fgura United FC brought together six reputable international coaches for a three-day training camp for players aged 6-12 years.

The coaches included Josh Pugh from Arsenal FC Academy, UEFA PRO Elite and former Benfica Academy Director Hugo Vicente, SC Braga Technical Coordinator Filipe Branquinho, and Welsh Premier League Pontypridd United coaches Ben Slade, Rhys Llewellyn, and Gyo Kimura.

Players had two sessions daily which enabled them to be coached by all of these coaches.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...