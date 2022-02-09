Sixth-placed side Fgura United will be hoping to turn around their shaky start to the second round after last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Luqa St Andrews.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Fgura coach Kevin Vella believes his side deserve to be higher in the standings. However, Fgura have not yet satisfied expectations so far and Vella said the win over Luqa was crucial for them.

“This game was very important for our team, after two straight losses,” Vella said, “It was crucial to return to winning ways.

“Luqa, despite being in last place, always make every team work hard. The wind made a lot of difference today. We scored two goals in the first half and controlled the game. They (Luqa) went into the second half fired up and scored.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta