Two matches into the BOV Challenge League’s new season, the 18 teams have already started their battle for a spot in this year’s championship pool – a mission that gives them the guarantee of a chance for promotion.

With 10 goals scored and none conceded, Fgura United have hit the ground running at an explosive pace and have sent a message to the rest of the teams that they will be a tough nut to crack this season.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Fgura coach Kevin Vella believes such a start was the product of the club sticking to its process.

“This Fgura team is a project for us. Every year we build upon the team,” Vella said, “this is my fifth year here and every year we try to strengthen the team and I believe we now have a squad that can challenge the main Division One clubs.

“We believe we are capable of playing the big teams in this difficult league. Everyone can beat everyone here and all the teams are really prepared. So, I think the mental aspect will be very important.”

