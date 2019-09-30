The Foundation for Human Resources Development will be holding its annual HR conference and expo – ‘HR transformation: Unravelling the future’ – on October 23 at the Hilton Conference Centre. This year’s conference will address what the organisation of the future looks like and the reshaping of HR to support organisations going through this transformative change.

Dan Strode, global director of HR Culture and Strategy, will be opening this year’s edition with a keynote speech on Grupo Santander’s transformation in response to the future of work with insights to The Santander Way of doing things – packed with practical examples spanning 32 countries, with more than 200,000 colleagues and mini-case studies showcasing how to prepare for the future of work.

Sven Joseph, senior manager in HR, Cisco, will deliver the afternoon keynote ‘Unleash the power of your teams through their network’ with practical examples on how Cisco is shifting its HR focus from individuals and leaders to teams and ‘teams of teams’ and focusing on how the next-generation organisational network analysis, digitalisation and cutting-edge technology are leading Cisco HR to the next level to fully unleash the power of teams through the intelligent human network.

Each keynote speech will be followed with interactive workshops being held in the morning as well as in the afternoon, all tackling issues related to the future of work.

Mid-way through the event a panel discussion on ‘CEO’s expectations of HR’ will take place with high-profile local panelists from HSBC and GO plc among others. The panel will explore the perceptions of local CEOs vis-à-vis the HR function, their expectations from HR and conclude with insightful learnings and take-aways for the conference delegates.

This year’s theme has been selected as now is the time to act – as the HR function is at a crossroads in this evolution with ageing legacy systems and processes and is pivotal to meeting the needs of tomorrow’s workforce. With Malta’s economic growth and influx of foreign companies it is essential for HR professionals to be proactive in adapting to this transformative change.

This year’s conference will address the salient points of how the HR function needs to position itself more strategically, adopting a more integrated model and ultimately creating an innovative employee experience, resulting in organisations being more productive and competitive.

In line with last year’s turnout, the foundation expects 500-plus participants from a wide range of organisations, making it an unparalleled opportunity for HR professionals to network. In addition, more than 25 exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services on the day.

Registration and selection of workshops can be done solely online by visiting http://fhrd.org/2019conf. Corporates are also eligible for discounted group rates.

For more information, e-mail events@fhrd.org.