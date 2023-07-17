The Malta Foundation for Human Resource Development (FHRD) has launched its annual conference and expo, which this year is dedicated to the future of work. The event will be held at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre in St Julian’s on October 20.

With the theme ‘HR Transform – the Future of Work’, the conference and expo have been designed to provide a platform for HR professionals, industry leaders, experts and visionaries to come together and explore the transformative trends, technologies and strategies shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

With the world of work adapting to a post-pandemic era, business and HR leaders worldwide are all tackling the same questions: how should we work going forward? What will drive productivity, boost creativity and foster employee fulfilment in the new normal?

Recognising the need for HR leaders to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the future of work, FHRD has taken the initiative to launch the largest HR conference dedicated to exploring emerging trends, best practices and innovative solutions. This conference aims to empower HR professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources necessary to thrive in the evolving world of work.

Delegates will have the opportunity to participate in a number of pre-selected interactive workshops and a masterclass. The late morning will cover a selection of two workshops out of six, delivered by local HR professionals.

A platform to explore the transformative trends, technologies and strategies

Gege Gatt, CEO EBO.AI, will deliver a workshop entitled ‘The AI advantage: redefining HR practices through technology and innovation’, while performance coach and trainer Karl Grech will lead a workshop entitled ‘Be seen as an authentic human leader – how to become a more engaging, authentic and adaptive leader’.

Maria Loumpourdi, global head of talent development and diversity and inclusion professional at Betsson Group, will lead the workshop ‘From buzzwords to outcomes: getting real about diversity and inclusion in the workplace’.

Claudine Attard, director PwC Malta Management Consultancy, and Mark Grech, manager PwC Malta Advisory, will talk about the ‘HR Pulse Survey 2023 ‒ Data-driven insights on the future of work’.

Olivia Bilocca, HR consultant, life coach, business trainer and trainee psychotherapist, will deliver a workshop entitled ‘Human experience at the workplace: your best strategy to boost employee engagement’, while Nathan Farrugia, managing director at Vistage, managing director at Up Your Level and chairperson of the Academy of Givers, will discuss ‘Why is ESG so relevant to HR professionals?’

The afternoon will cover either one masterclass or a selection of two workshops out of four.

The masterclass entitled ‘HR masterclass – Trending talent and succession insights’ will be delivered by Francesca Buhagiar, senior manager at VacancyCentre; Dieter Veldsman, HR and organisational design thought leader at AIHR; and Ray Bonnici, chief people officer at APS Bank plc.

International and local HR professionals will lead the four workshops.

Ross Pitman, director of Business and communications at GRS Recruitment (Cyprus office) will lead a workshop entitled ‘Connecting the power of your people – the evolution of talent acquisition’.

Shirley Borg, head of HR at EnergyCasino, will discuss ‘Elevating Employee Experience through Technology’.

Charlene Camilleri Duca, clinical psychologist and gestalt psychotherapist at Paths Clinic, will talk about ‘Creating mentally healthy workplaces: dealing with mental health issues and striving for work-life balance’, and Lutfur Ali, chartered FCIPD, senior policy advisor at CIPD, will deliver the workshop ‘The gig economy: opportunities and challenges for people professionals’.

The conference partners are APS Bank plc, GO plc, Hilton Malta, MAPFRE MSV Life, PWC Malta, Shireburn, Studio Seven, Teambuilding Malta, Times of Malta and VC (VacancyCentre).

One can book a seat at https://fhrd.org/2023conf. Early bird rates are available until September 3. For inquiries, call on 2131 3550 or e-mail events@fhrd.org.