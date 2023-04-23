The FHRD will be organising its annual HR Conference and Expo on October 20 at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre in St Julian’s. This year’s theme will be ‘HR Transform: The Future of Work’.

With the world of work adapting to a post-pandemic era, business and HR leaders worldwide are tackling the same question: How should we work going forward? What will drive productivity, boost creativity and foster employee fulfilment in the new normal? Simply put, the future of work is a projection of how work, workers and the workplace will evolve in the years ahead.

Employers need to build an infrastructure that supports the future of work now

To support and confidently inform the C-suite, where strategic decisions are made based on where work globally is heading, HR professionals must be knowledgeable about how the future of work will impact their workplace. While much focus is placed on technology in future-of-work discussions, other factors such as remote employment and the gig economy play a large role in not only how work will be done, but who will be doing it and from where.

Employers need to build an infrastructure that supports the future of work now, with HR leading the way in helping organisations identify and develop the types of workers they will need in the decade to come and beyond.

Based on previous successful editions, and in line with last year’s turnout, FHRD expects over 500 participants from a wide range of organisations, making it an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to network with HR professionals face to face under one roof.

FHRD will line up a number of well-established international keynote speakers, together with speakers from local organisations. The event will also feature a number of pre-selected interactive workshops and a masterclass on the day.

Registration for the expo is currently open. Contact the foundation at events@fhrd.org to secure a stand or partner up.