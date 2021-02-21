The Foundation for Human Resources (FHRD) has awarded its Quality Mark to Melita Limited after a thorough assessment of the company’s human resources practices. The FHRD’s Quality Mark is awarded to those organisations which score at least 75 per cent in each of the seven areas assessed.

Jacqueline Abela, head of HR at Melita Limited, said: “Melita strives to create a positive and inclusive environment where all our employees can grow and develop. The FHRD’s recognition of our efforts highlights the progress we have made, especially given the very difficult circumstances of the past year. Looking forward we will continue to work hard to make Melita a great place to work, grow and succeed.”

The FHRD Quality Mark certification examines an organisation’s HR policies and procedures, recruitment and selection process as well as its compensation, benefits and total reward structure. It also takes into account employment and industrial relations, performance management, HR information systems and people development and training.

In addition to providing feedback and a score on each area, the FHRD’s assessment also highlights any areas that may still require improvement.

More information on the FHRD’s Quality Mark certification is available at http://fhrd.org/hrqmcertificate2020.