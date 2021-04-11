The Foundation for Human Resources Development has a new board of directors elected during the FHRD’s biennial general meet­ing held online on March 10.

The elected members are Claudine Attard (PWC Malta), Jackie Attard Montalto (Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd), Mark Bugeja (Nectar Group), Michelle Fenech Seguna (Westin Dragonara Resort), Peter Gatt (APS Bank plc), Victoria Meli Crosby (Credorax Bank Ltd) and Matthew Naudi (Allied Group).

During the first board meeting of the newly-elected board, Naudi was confirmed as president for the period 2021-2023, while Fenech Seguna was again appointed as vice president.

Naudi is currently chief HR officer at Allied Group. With over 12 years’ experience in HR, and more than 30 years’ experience in the local news media industry, Naudi hopes that together with the rest of the board, the foundation will continue to spearhead the evolution of people management and development practices as well as the human resources profession in Malta. The foundation hopes to constantly increase the quality of human resources in Malta and be a home for all HR professionals on the island.

“The coronavirus pandemic has really changed the playing field for HR leaders and is an opportunity for HR professionals to take centre stage in mapping the future of their respective organisations. The FHRD will continue to support and recognise the HR profession and its deve­lopment on the island with some great initiatives we will be launching in the coming years,” Naudi said.

Among the new initiatives being proposed is the creation of a new FHRD membership structure with various grades of membership with the aim of recognising HR executives for their skills and abilities and for their commitment to the highest levels of professional standards, either through their academic qualifications or through their experience.

This will complement the successful FHRD HR Quality Mark which was launched last year to give organisations of all types and sizes the opportunity to have their HR function and practices nationally recognised.

Other initiatives currently organised by FHRD include HR-related courses ranging from Level 5 awards up to doctorate level; the organisation of various networking activities and events culminating in the record-breaking FHRD annual conference.