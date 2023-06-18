The Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) is dedicating its annual conference and expo to the future of work. Titled ‘HR Transform – the Future of Work’, it is being held at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre in St Julian’s on October 20.

The conference has been designed to provide a platform for HR professionals, industry leaders, experts and visionaries to come together and explore the transformative trends, technologies and strategies shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

With the world of work adapting to a post-pandemic era, business and HR leaders worldwide are all tackling the same question. How should we work going forward? What will drive productivity, boost creativity and foster employee fulfilment in the new normal? Simply put, the future of work is a projection of how work, workers and the workplace will evolve in the years ahead.

To support and confidently inform the C-suite, where strategic decisions are made based on where the work of the world is heading, HR professionals must be knowledgeable about how the future of work will impact their workplace.

While much focus is placed on technology in future-of-work discussions, other factors, such as remote employment and the gig economy, play a large role in not only how work will be done, but who will be doing it and from where.

Employers need to build an infrastructure that supports the future of work now, with HR leading the way in helping organisations identify and develop the types of workers they will need in the decade to come and beyond.

The world of work is undergoing rapid and unprecedented change, driven by advancements in technology, shifting demographics and evolving employee expectations. As organisations navigate these dynamic landscapes, HR professionals play a pivotal role in driving business success by attracting, developing and retaining top talent.

Recognising the need for HR leaders to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the future of work, the foundation has taken the initiative to launch one of the largest HR conferences dedicated to exploring emerging trends, best practices and innovative solutions. This conference aims to empower HR professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources necessary to thrive in the evolving world of work.

The conference will feature a line-up of renowned international and local speakers in the field of HR, interactive workshops, masterclasses and networking opportunities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from these thought leaders and industry experts who will share their insights, experiences and strategies for success in the future of work.

Among them are Steve Usher, co-founder, Wonder, employee experience and human-centred designer, facilitator and podcaster; David Shontz, global HR leader at Nokia and analytics enthusiast; Mara Lucini, EMEA talent acquisition director – HP; and Mikela Fenech Pace, HR consultant, executive coach and team coach.

In addition, the conference will feature an exhibition area showcasing the latest HR technologies, solutions and services from leading providers.

In line with last year’s turnout, it is expected that more than 500 participants from a wide range of organisations will meet up one roof.

Conference partners include APS Bank plc, GO plc, Hilton Malta, MAPFRE MSV Life, PWC Malta, Shireburn, Studio Seven, Teambuilding Malta, Times of Malta and VC (VacancyCentre).

For booking, go to https:// fhrd.org/2023conf. Early bird rates apply until September 3.

For more information, call 2131 3550 or e-mail events@fhrd.org.