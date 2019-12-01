The Foundation for Human Resources (FHRD) launched the HR Quality Mark at the Salini Resort last Wednesday.

The FHRD Quality Mark is a national recognition awarded to organisations in Malta for the professionalism, competence and contribution of their HR function irrelevant of size and sector.

It will be awarded to organisations which provide evidence of high-quality HR practices and will serve as a process to guide entities on how to improve their HR practices.

HR professionals from over 60 organisations attended the launch, which included a presentation on the Quality Mark by members of the FHRD Quality Mark sub-committee, followed by a keynote on Mindset Matters delivered by Robyn Pratt from Impact Consulting.

Organisations who will receive the quality mark will gain national recognition as a leader in HR practices. The Quality Mark will also serve to elevate the status of the HR function within the organisation.

Furthermore, each applicant will receive a comprehensive report indicating areas of strength and areas for improvement on seven key HR functions, which include HR policies and practices; recruitment, selection and talent management; compensation; employment and industrial relations; performance management; HR information systems; and people training and development.

FHRD has had an overwhelming response and received the first applicants. Interested organisations are to apply by going on the FHRD website at www.fhrd.org/hr-qualitymark, where they can find all information including the online application form. Closing date is January 31. FHRD will then verify each application and appoint two independent evaluators who will visit the workplace throughout February and March to assess the organisation’s HR practices against the seven content areas

The successful organisations will be presented with the Quality Mark certificate during an event which will be held in May. The Quality Mark is valid for three years.

For more information e-mail qm@fhrd.org, call 2131 3550 or visit www.fhrd.org.