The Malta Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) has launched a new Professional Membership Scheme which will allow HR professionals to get recognised by FHRD for their level of HR Competence.

This falls in line with FHRD’s mission to set national standards in the development of human resources in Malta.

The scheme was unveiled by FHRD president Matthew Naudi and FHRD CEO Karen Muscat Baldacchino during a press conference held at the Palace Hotel in Sliema.

While there are no changes to the corporate membership scheme currently in place, the FHRD Professional Membership Scheme is a comprehensive revamp of the individual membership scheme that was in place until December 31, 2023.

The Professional Membership Scheme has three levels: Associate, Fellow, and a membership developed exclusively for students seeking a career in human resources. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to submit applications for any level, provided they meet the specified eligibility conditions.

Key features of the Professional Membership Scheme include a website specifically tailored to serve as a comprehensive platform for all HR stakeholders, exclusive access to industry insights, tailored professional development opportunities, and networking events and forums.

"FHRD is deeply committed to championing the growth and success of professionals in the field of HR," Naudi said. "Our newly introduced Professional Membership Scheme stands as a testament to this dedication, offering a solid framework of valuable resources and opportunities for our vibrant community,"

Muscat Baldacchino further emphasised the ongoing efforts of the foundation to foster a workplace culture that values and empowers every individual in the industry. "FHRD, positioned at the core of each company's HR department, serves as the heartbeat propelling success, innovation, collaboration, and sustained growth," she added.