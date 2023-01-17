The Formula One season will be the longest ever with 23 races this year organisers announced on Tuesday despite failing to find a replacement for The China Grand Prix.

Formula One chiefs had been searching for a stand-in since they announced in December the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fourth successive year citing continuing problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portugal and Turkey had been rumoured as potential replacements as both have experience hosting a Grand Prix.

The specialist press also reported that China had tried to regain its place due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

