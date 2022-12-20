Motor sports’ governing body, the FIA, has cracked down on competitors making “political, religious and personal statements or comments” in its updated rules for next season.

The body’s International Sporting Code concerning “breach of rules” now deems an offence “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA.”

The FIA governs Formula One, world rally (WRC) and endurance (WEC) championships.

As of January 2023 any statements will need to be “previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions or the relevant ASN (National Sporting Authority) for National Competitions within their jurisdiction”.

However, the nature of the sanctions which would follow a breach of rules were not specified.

