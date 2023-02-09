FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will step back from the daily management of Formula One, his organisation confirmed on Wednesday, as tensions between the sport and its governing body soar following controversies involving him.

An FIA spokesman on Wednesday confirmed to AFP media reports that Ben Sulayem sent a letter to F1 teams announcing that he would give up the day-to-day management of the most prestigious motorsport.

The plan was “clearly stated” before his 2021 election in a manifesto where he promised to nominate an FIA director-general and introduce a “revised governance structure” under a team based on “transparency, democracy and growth”, the spokesman added.

