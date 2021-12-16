With the International Automobile Federation (FIA) still embroiled in a furore over Formula One officiating, the global governing body of motorsport will select a new leader on Friday.

Jean Todt was already due to step down after 12 years as president before the controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix capped a season in which both world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes constantly grumbled about the way FIA-appointed officials had enforced the rules.

At 75, Todt is coming to the end of his third and final four year term.

On Friday, at the FIA’s Paris headquarters, 198 voters will select a replacement in charge of the body, which represents motoring organisations and motorists and sanctions a host of motor-sport competitions.

