Formula One ruling body the FIA on Monday said it would not revisit the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel at the Hungarian Grand Prix as it dismissed an appeal by his Aston Martin team.

The German was disqualified from second place a week ago due to a technicality after his car was deemed to have insufficient fuel left after the race.

Race commissioners said that evidence brought by the team seeking to show they had evidence showing a technical problem relating to the post race extraction of a required 1.0 litre fuel sample did not warrant revisiting the decision and rejected a review.

The race commissioners found that “for the assessment of whether or not the 1-litre requirement was broken, it does not make a difference why there was less than 1 litre.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta