A 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly currently owned by McLaren F1 racing driver Lando Norris is heading to auction this month.

Norris has been seen regularly driving the Jolly around the streets of Monaco and now the convertible classic is heading under the hammer.

Believed to the first car that Norris bought with his own money, the Jolly is estimated to be one of just 650 original examples ever made with its rarity causing many owners of ‘standard’ Fiat 500s to convert them into the same open-air setup as a result. This particularly Jolly has Norris’ purchase invoice on its file, too, according to auction host Car & Classic.

