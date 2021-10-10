Voted for by consumers and shortlisted by prominent automotive journalists, New Fiat 500 has claimed the title of Small Car of the Year at News UK Motor Awards 2021. As in previous years, the News UK awards have been judged by consumers and automotive journalists across News UK’s titles, championing best-in-class vehicles across all motor segments.
