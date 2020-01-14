Fiat has electrified its duo of city cars, with both the 500 and Panda now featuring mild-hybrid technology.

Replacing the previous 1.2-litre 68bhp option, both are offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine linked up to a 12-volt electric motor. The combination of the two produces 69bhp, with a torque output of 92Nm, and the powertrain is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

With the battery on-board, the engine is able to switch off at speeds below 18mph in a bid to improve efficiency in low-speed driving.

Fiat also says the power unit is lower by 45mm in both cars, and claims agility and handling of each has been improved as a result.

Both the Fiat 500 and Panda Mild Hybrid will have ‘Hybrid’ logos on the rear, with a ‘H’ also created from a graphic of two dew drops. Available for both cars is a ‘Dew Green’ paint finish too. For cars in Launch Edition guise, seats made from Seaqual yarn — a material crafted from recycled plastic — are also included.