Fiat has introduced a new Cross variant of its popular Tipo as well as refreshing the remaining line-up of cars.

First released in 2016 as a saloon, five-door and estate, the Tipo has proved popular for Fiat with a total of 670,000 units sold. More than 70 per cent of its sales volumes have been in markets outside its native Italy, too.

The Cross gets larger tyres as standard.

The new Tipo Cross rides 7cm taller than the regular car, bringing a more noticeable stance out on the road. It benefits from a new grille design which goes below the headlights, while a skid plate, bull bar, extended side skirts and roof bars give the car a more go-anywhere appearance. Larger tyres are fitted as standard, too.

Elsewhere, the Tipo range has been updated too. All cars get updated full LED headlights, as well as refreshed bumpers and redesigned grille. The new Tipo also gets Fiat’s new wordmark logo which has recently been revealed on the new 500.

The regular Tipo receives a revised grille.

The interior has been updated as well, bringing a new configurable seven-inch TFT digital cluster behind the steering wheel, while the air conditioning controls have been given chrome and black inserts for an updated look.

Fiat said that further information regarding prices and specs on both the Tipo Cross and updated Tipo range will be announced in November.