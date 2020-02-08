FCA Heritage has taken part in Rétromobile 2020, one of the most important European events dedicated to vintage vehicles, hosted at the impressive Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center.

The prestigious French motor show welcomed more than 1,000 extraordinary cars and around 620 international exhibitors. Pride of place at the event – which this year celebrated the 110th anniversary of Alfa Romeo by including an image of the magnificent 8C 2900 on its poster – went to FCA Heritage, the Group Division focused on the safeguarding and promotion of the historic heritage of the Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands. For further information on the show, visit its official website.

FCA Heritage presented new marketing materials, an exciting stand with a new design and, most of all, a wide range of cars from its precious historical collection, like the very rare 1910 24 HP. This was the first vehicle produced by the Milanese car manufacturer established on June 24, 1910, under the name A.L.F.A. (Società Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili). Alongside was the striking Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS. Having been prepared by the expert hands of FCA Heritage specialists, this model triumphed in the Mille Miglia 2019.

The spotlight was also cast on the timeless Fiat Panda, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The FCA Heritage stand featured a 1980 Panda 30, one of the first models produced, as well as the unique Panda Jolly, built to perform a courtesy VIP service on the island of Capri in 2006.