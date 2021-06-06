Fiat has revealed its plans to become an electric-only brand by 2030.

Following the theme made by many other manufacturers, it’ll see the Italian firm’s line-up switched to electric while petrol and diesel models are slowly phased out from 2025.

The move coincides with the firm’s plans to make the cost of entry to electric cars lower while also improving charging infrastructure and helping to improve air quality.

Olivier François, Fiat CEO, said: “Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat.”

