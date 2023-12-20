Alfred Zammit has been appointed director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), having previously served as deputy director and acting director.

The Board of Governors said it assessed the suitability of five candidates who applied for the position and unanimously agreed that Zammit has the required qualifications, expertise, experience, skills, and attributes that are best suited for the role.

Mr Zammit has been employed at the FIAU for the past 13 years and currently serves as acting director.

The FIAU said he has extensive experience in engaging with both national competent authorities and international organisations and institutions. He is very well regarded and respected within the international AML/CFT community, where he is active and participates in international meetings and fora on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism. Mr Zammit is also highly regarded by the community of industry stakeholders in Malta.