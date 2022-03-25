A financial services provider has been fined more than €90,000 by the anti-money laundering watchdog after it uncovered a suspicious investment setup.

In a public notice uploaded earlier this month, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit said it had fined N Trust €94,868 following a review earlier this year.

The Ta' Xbiex-based company is owned by Claire and Kathleen Mizzi together with Antoine Naudi. It operates from the offices of law firm Naudi Mizzi & Associates.

Its core business is the incorporation and administration of corporate structures.

Seven customer files probed

The FIAU said it had reviewed seven customer files for which N Trust had provided services.

All these corporate customers had the same three ultimate beneficial owners.

However, following a change in 2019, a fourth owner was added.

The FIAU found that this fourth additional beneficial owner had no direct involvement in the customer companies and did not financially contribute to the investments.

Once this fourth owner had been added, none of the beneficial owners held the more than 25% ownership necessary for them to have to sign up to Malta’s beneficial ownership register.

Further analysis of their activity showed that each of the owners held investments reaching as much as € 2.5 million, earning them a substantial return.

These investments only lasted around one-and-a-half years, even though it would be customary to hold onto them for much longer, the FIAU said.

The early redemption of these types of holding is usually associated with money laundering risks.

Some customers also had additional funding through the closure of other companies owned by the same BOs.

Clients' source of wealth not checked

However, N Trust did not carry out the necessary checks to monitor these business relationships and their clients’ source of wealth, the FIAU said.

Furthermore, the FIAU found that the company had failed to provide proof of the origin of funds, only handing over a copy of a bank statement showing the respective amounts.

No further evidence was provided, the FIAU noted.

The FIAU also took note of an additional number of companies that were all within the same corporate structure which were investing in excess of €500,000 from sources that were not queried by the company.

Ultimately, all the companies were liquidated and through various agreements, the owners walked away with funds in excess of €10 million.

The FIAU said it had raised a number of “red flags” and although the company was small and had cooperated fully, it decided to impose a fine.