The FIAU (Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit) is a government entity set up to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities through its various functions.

Like all businesses and entities, the FIAU competes for human resources therefore, investing in employee training has become a keystone to its success. The Unit believes that workplace training serves as a bridge between theory and practice, and it equips employees with the skills and knowledge needed to perform their tasks effectively and efficiently.

Annually various bespoke internal and external training opportunities are provided to keep the workforce abreast with new trends, technologies, and recommendations. Employees participate in seminars, conferences and training, both locally and abroad, not only to enhance their knowledge and skills but to provide networking opportunities. Training is provided by entities like ACAMS and ICA ensuring top quality training.

In 2023, short and effective self-paced bespoke training was also offered and was well received. Different learning styles were catered for through the use of different training methods to accommodate as far as possible the needs of the employees, making it more likely for them to grasp and retain and apply the learning effectively.

This year, Mental Health First Aid training was introduced, to protect the overall well-being of employees, and to enhance a culture of safety and support at work. This kind of culture enhances both job performance and boosts confidence and job satisfaction.

Continuous learning is imperative, and to support this further, apart from regular training during office hours, the FIAU offers sponsorships so employees may further their studies in fields related to their line of work, even after office hours. In 2023, 13 employees applied for sponsorship in various areas including, AML/CFT Compliance, Cryptoasset Anti-Financial Crime, Management and Leadership, HR Governance, Employment Law & GDPR and Global Sanctions.

Thie FIAU’s culture of continuous training and development is a strategic investment and can be a gamechanger in attracting and retaining the right people. It enhances employee performance, job satisfaction, and adaptability in an ever-changing landscape, whilst also positioning the FIAU as an employer of choice.