The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has entered into a promise-to-lease agreement for the leasing of new office premises with Trident Park Ltd.

In line with the FIAU’s development plan for 2021 and beyond, the unit has committed to move to larger premises to accommodate for the projected increase in staff from 98 in 2020 to 157 by end of this year.

Through the government’s investment, the FIAU issued a call for expression of interest in January 2020 for the lease of office premises, the result of which call was issued in July 2020.

The new offices will be located within the Trident Park green office campus which is being developed on the historic site of the former Farsons Brewery within the Central Business District in Mrieħel.

Trident Park is an innovative, modern and environmentally-friendly office complex, and offers plenty of natural light and open spaces.

The state-of-the-art building is designed with environmental sustainability in mind and is projected to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification.

The FIAU’s relocation will significantly increase the office space to accommodate its growing staff complement and provide the necessary infrastructure required to service a larger organisation. The new offices will cover 3,000 square metres and will not only accommodate the 157 staff projected by end 2021 but also future staff requirements.

The office facilities and amenities to service the FIAU’s staff and stakeholders will also be improved.

Following the signing of the promise-to-lease agreement, Charles Xuereb, CEO of Trident Park Ltd, Kenneth Farrugia, FIAU director, and Jesmond Gatt, FIAU chairman, toured the office space to witness the progress made in the past months.