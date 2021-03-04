FIBA is showing great interest to stage a number of tournaments at the revamped basketball pavilion in Ta’ Qali, Joseph Muscat, the Malta Basketball Association general secretary told Sports Talk.

Muscat was speaking during this week’s edition of Sports Talk where he gave details of the MBA project of renovating its basketball pavilion in Ta’ Qali to turn the venue into one of international standard.

